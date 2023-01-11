Zimbabwe threatens health workers with jail if they strike
Zimbabwe has brought in a law that bans health workers such as nurses and doctors from prolonged strikes, imposing punishments of up to six months in jail for defiant workers or union leaders, state-run media and a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
The provision, signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week but made public now, stipulates that health workers can only strike for up to three days because they are considered an essential service.
Health professionals should continue providing emergency services during a strike, tweeted government spokesman, Nick Mangwana.
Other countries including neighbouring South Africa and Zambia limit strikes by health workers but impose less severe punishments, such as dismissals, work suspensions or docking salaries.
Frequent and weekslong strikes by health workers have for years strained Zimbabwe's public health facilities, which are already in a poor condition due to dilapidated infrastructure and medicine shortages.
Public health workers argue that their salaries — around USD 100 a month for many — and lack of basic equipment make their jobs untenable.
The southern African country, which once boasted some of the best public health care facilities and personnel in Africa, is now struggling with brain drain as nurses and doctors seek better opportunities elsewhere, mainly in the United Kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- Emmerson Mnangagwa
- South Africa
- African
- Africa
- Zimbabwe
- Zambia
- Nick Mangwana
ALSO READ
Mitchell Starc doubtful for third Test against South Africa due to finger injury
South African tanker blast death toll climbs to 18
Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO Join Hands with 13 African First Ladies and More Than 10,000 Participants from 70 Countries at 9th Edition of Their Annual Conference
German companies plan to invest more in Africa in 2023
Cricket-Warner crushes South Africa with majestic 200 in milestone test