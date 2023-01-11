WHO says China still underreports COVID deaths despite providing more data
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:37 IST
China is still heavily underreporting deaths although it is providing more information on its COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
"There are some very important information gaps that we are working with China to fill," said COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove. COVID-19 infections in China have surged as the country began to lift its zero-COVID measures in December last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement