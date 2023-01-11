Left Menu

Mumbai reports eight COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 caseload in the city is 1,70,583 days and recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.As many as 2,744 swab samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,86,60,356.The citys growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 4 to 10 was 0.0003 per cent.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported eight new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital rose to 11,55,178, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded nine new COVID-19 cases and zero fresh fatality.

According to the BMC bulletin, the city is left with 43 active COVID-19 patients. The number of recovered patients reached 11,35,389 with two patients recovering. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 caseload in the city is 1,70,583 days and recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,744 swab samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,86,60,356.

The city's growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 4 to 10 was 0.0003 per cent.

