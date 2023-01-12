Left Menu

Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 200 crore for its integrated healthcare scheme

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:31 IST
Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 200 crore for its integrated healthcare scheme
K N Balagopal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has granted an additional Rs 200 crore for Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASAP), its integrated health protection scheme that is estimated to have benefited 64 lakh people in the southern state.

With this additional allocation, the total amount granted for the flagship scheme in the present financial year has gone up to Rs 800 crore, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement.

He said KASAP is a comprehensive scheme which ensures the healthcare of 42 lakh families in Kerala and the State Health Agency under the Health Department, is implementing the programme.

''The scheme has been launched by the state government with an objective of avoiding a situation where sudden heavy medical expenses push ordinary families into financial ruin,'' the minister said.

Giving details of the healthcare scheme, he said an average of 180 patients per hour (3 patients per 1 minute) benefit from it.

At present, 1,667 treatment packages are included as part of the scheme and its service is available in 200 government and 544 private hospitals in the southern state, he added.

According to government sources, KASAP aims at providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 42 lakh poor and vulnerable families (approximately 64 lakh beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40 per cent of the Kerala population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023