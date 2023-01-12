Odisha govt doctors threaten stir from February 1

Left Menu

The Odisha Medical Service Association OMSA has warned of a stir from February 1 to protest against the state governments alleged dilly-dallying approach in implementing a promotion scheme for doctors. States like Bihar have implemented the scheme after the Centre introduced it in 2006, Dr Rout said.The DACP assures a time-bound promotion for doctors.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:23 IST
The Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) has warned of a stir from February 1 to protest against the state government's alleged " dilly-dallying" approach in implementing a promotion scheme for doctors. OMSA president Dr Narayan Rout and general secretary Dr Biswajit Samal said doctors across the state have all along supported the administration and taken great risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their "genuine demand" for implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) has not been met thus frustrating the aspirations of hundreds of doctors working in the government sector. States like Bihar have implemented the scheme after the Centre introduced it in 2006, Dr Rout said.

The DACP assures a time-bound promotion for doctors. As part of the stir, the OMSA members will first wear black badges on February 1 and then go on a relay strike before deciding to proceed on cease work agitation, Dr Rout said.

"We are optimistic that the government will consider our genuine demands which also include regularisation of ad-hoc doctors," he said. The OMSA in a press note said despite several rounds of talks with the state government, no step has been taken so far to fulfil the demands.

The association is also demanding the withdrawal of the policy making it mandatory for a doctor to work in the undivided KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region for a specified period before his/her retirement. The OMSA said it did not launch a stir in January keeping in mind the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

However, the doctors will launch a state-wide stir from February 1 after completion of the mega event on January 29, if the government fails to take any action to meet their demands, the OMSA said.

