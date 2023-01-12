Left Menu

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 pc in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 17:49 IST
Retail inflation declined to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to softening prices of food items, according to official data released on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 5.88 per cent in November 2022 and 5.66 per cent in December 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was at 4.19 per cent in December as against 4.67 per cent in November.

After remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January 2022, retail inflation declined in November to 5.88 per cent and further in December to 5.72 per cent -- its lowest level in one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

