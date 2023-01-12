PTI Fact Check: Not enough evidence to link artificial sweeteners and cardiac deaths, say medical experts

Artificial sweeteners are responsible for the spike in sudden deaths due to cardiac arrests, read the screenshot of a Facebook post. The alarming claim was not backed by any study or by medical experts, who cited lack of enough evidence for a definitive statement. PTI started a fact check with a Google search on “Artificial sweeteners behind the spike in sudden deaths, cardiac attack”, which led to an article by Slaynews, the website of a US-based independent media outlet, published on December 24, 2022. The Facebook post shared the screenshot of the article on December 30 last year. More than 1,500 users liked the post and 200 others reshared it so far. The Slaynews article quoted a study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) to back its claim on artificial sweeteners. ''A new study claims that artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and ''should not be considered a healthy and safe replacement to sugar,'' the Slaynews report read. It included a hyperlink to a research article in the BMJ report titled “Artificial sweeteners and risk of cardiovascular diseases: results from the prospective NutriNet-Santé cohort” and published on September 7, 2022. According to the study, the findings suggest a potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption (especially aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose) and increased cardiovascular disease risk.

“However, they remain controversial and are being re-evaluated by the European Food Safety Authority, the World Health Organization, and other health agencies,” it said.

The BMJ report also cited a 2022 report by the WHO, which stated that the “level of evidence” for the association between the consumption of artificial sweeteners and CVD risk “is still considered low”.

Medical experts backed the suggestion but said there was insufficient evidence to make a definitive conclusion.

''There is insufficient evidence to link artificial sweeteners and cardiovascular diseases, as of now. However, excessive use of artificial sweeteners should be discouraged. Moderation, as per doctor recommendation, should be followed,'' Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant, endocrine, at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told PTI.

Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, cardiothoracic and heart surgery at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, agreed and said the BMJ study was just a ''prospective study”.

''There have been many studies in the past which documented increased incidence of worsening of indirect markers of heart disease like hypertension, increased bad cholesterol levels with artificial sweeteners. All these studies were mainly observational,” he said.

Dr Varun Bansal, senior consultant, cardiothoracic surgery cautioned that the Slaynews report should be read and interpreted carefully before coming to any conclusion or making a decision that has a widespread impact.

The conclusion was that the claim in the social media post was misleading and not supported by enough evidence.

