Germany borrowed 115.4 bln euros in 2022 - finance ministry sources
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:15 IST
The German government's net borrowing amounted to 115.4 billion euros ($124.48 billion) in 2022, finance ministry sources said on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine led to a rise in debt.
Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in the history of Germany, following a record figure of 215.4 billion euros in 2021 and 130.5 billion in 2020, according to the sources.
