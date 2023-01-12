Germany borrowed 115.4 bln euros in 2022 - finance ministry sources

The German government's net borrowing amounted to 115.4 billion euros ($124.48 billion) in 2022, finance ministry sources said on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine led to a rise in debt.

Last year, government borrowing was at its third-highest level in the history of Germany, following a record figure of 215.4 billion euros in 2021 and 130.5 billion in 2020, according to the sources. The German government had envisaged net borrowing of 138.9 billion euros in 2022.

The German parliament suspended the country's constitutionally enshrined debt break between 2020 and 2022 to allow for extra spending in response to the pandemic and the effects of the Ukraine war. This year, the government hopes to comply again with the debt brake, which limits the budget deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

