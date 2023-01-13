Left Menu

Global food crisis putting millions of young lives at risk

UN News | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:08 IST
Global food crisis putting millions of young lives at risk
Five UN agencies on Thursday called for urgent action to protect millions of malnourished children in the 15 countries hardest hit by the unprecedented food and nutrition crisis. More than 30 million under-fives are suffering from wasting, or acute malnutrition, brought on by conflict, climate shocks, ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rising costs of living. Tweet URL > First touch > First breath > First steps > > These should be the biggest challenges young children have to face. But more > than 30 million are acutely malnourished, in countries worst affected by > today's crises. > > Act Now. https://t.co/7m3AlMDNaF > > World Food Programme > > WFP > > January 12, 2023 Children with the condition have weakened immune systems and are at **higher risk of dying** from common childhood diseases. Eight million are severely wasted – the deadliest form of under nutrition - meaning they are 12 times more likely to die than children who get enough to eat. ## Crisis could worsen The appeal was issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); the UN refugee agency, UNHCR; the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). They urged the international community to accelerate progress on the Global Action Plan on Child Wasting to prevent the growing crisis from becoming a tragedy. Qu Dongyu, the FAO Director-General, warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate even further this year. “We must ensure availability, affordability and accessibility of healthy diets for young children, girls, and pregnant and lactating women. We need urgent action now to save lives, and to tackle the root causes of acute malnutrition, working together across all sectors,” he said. ## Five priority areas The Global Action Plan aims to prevent, detect and treat acute malnutrition among children in the countries worst affected by the cascading crisis: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen. It addresses the need for **a multi-sectoral approach** and highlights priority actions through maternal and child nutrition policy shifts, aimed at the food, health, water and sanitation, and social protection systems. With needs mounting, the UN agencies have outlined five specific actions that will be effective in addressing acute malnutrition in countries affected by conflict and natural disasters, and in humanitarian emergencies. ## Analysis, prevention, assistance They include enhancing analysis of the determinants of child wasting; ensuring essential maternal and child nutrition interventions for early prevention, such as regular screening, and introducing specialized nutritious food products as part of emergency food assistance. “At UNHCR we are **working hard to improve analysis and targeting** to ensure that we reach children who are most at risk, including internally displaced and refugee populations,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Scaling up these actions as a coordinated package will be critical both for prevention and treatment, and for saving lives, the partners stressed. “The global food crisis is also **a health crisis** , **and** **a vicious cycle** : malnutrition leads to disease, and disease leads to malnutrition,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General. “Urgent support is needed now in the hardest hit countries to protect children’s lives and health, including ensuring critical access to healthy foods and nutrition services, especially for women and children.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023