White house: Price hike for Moderna's COVID shots hard to justify

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:28 IST
The price hike for Moderna Inc COVID-19 shots is hard to justify, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Moderna is considering pricing its vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution, the company's chief executive, Stephane Bancel, told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

