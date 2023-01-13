UK economy unexpectedly grows 0.1% in November: ONS

British gross domestic product rose 0.1% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would drop by 0.2% in November from October.

Friday's data also showed that in the three months to the end of November, the economy shrank by 0.3%, the same as the 0.3% contraction forecast in the Reuters poll. Britain's economy contracted in the three months to the end of September, and a fall in output in the three months to Dec. 31 would count as a recession, based on the definition of two consecutive quarters of contraction commonly used in Europe.

