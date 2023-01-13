UK economy unexpectedly grows 0.1% in November: ONS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would drop by 0.2% in November from October. Friday's data also showed that in the three months to the end of November, the economy shrank by 0.3%, the same as the 0.3% contraction forecast in the Reuters poll.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British gross domestic product rose 0.1% in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would drop by 0.2% in November from October.
Friday's data also showed that in the three months to the end of November, the economy shrank by 0.3%, the same as the 0.3% contraction forecast in the Reuters poll. Britain's economy contracted in the three months to the end of September, and a fall in output in the three months to Dec. 31 would count as a recession, based on the definition of two consecutive quarters of contraction commonly used in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Statistics
- Office
- Britain
- Europe
- British
ALSO READ
AG charges former officer in Floyd protest beating
Offices of all political parties sealed at BMC HQ after face-off between Sena factions
Team of Centre, UP drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office in connection with cough syrup linked deaths in Uzbekistan: Officials.
Cough syrup deaths: Team of Centre, UP drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office
Cough syrup deaths: Team of Centre, UP drug dept inspect pharma firm's Noida office