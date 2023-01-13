Left Menu

AstraZeneca signs COVID treatment deal with China's Genertec Meheco

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 15:24 IST
AstraZeneca has signed a cooperation agreement with China's Genertec Meheco for COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld, it said on Friday.

Genertec Meheco, a unit of Shanghai-listed China Meheco Group Co, will be responsible for the import and distribution of Evusheld in mainland China once the drug is approved to enter the Chinese market with conditions or for emergency use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

