EU regulator issues alert over deaths related to Novartis gene therapy Zolgensma

European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was issuing an alert to healthcare providers over fatal cases of acute liver failure recently reported in patients treated with Novartis AG's gene therapy Zolgensma.

Novartis in August reported two patient fatalities due to acute liver failure following treatment with Zolgensma, which is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

