Service should not be done for profit or reward, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said “seva” or service instils belongingness among people and should be done without yearning for any profit or reward in return.

He said compassion is love without any motive for profit. It is not that compassion is missing among animals, but the scope of compassion is all-pervasive in humans.

The RSS leader was speaking at a gathering of veterinary doctors here.

One should not do ''seva'' to show off or for reward, it should be done selflessly from the heart, he said.

If a person is sad then “seva” should be extended to him, Bhagwat said, appreciating the work of noted social worker Dr Vikas Amte, who has dedicated his life to caring for leprosy patients.

A common thread binds all humans and they do not discriminate against those whom they consider their own. This trait is called humanity, maintained Bhagwat.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amte expressed concern over the prevalence of leprosy in society and the tendency to look down upon people afflicted with the disease.

Even today, he said, 1.25 crore people are suffering from the infectious disease that mainly affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes.

He said there are 119 laws that discriminate against people living with leprosy. The Supreme Court had ordered to abolish these discriminatory laws but they still exist, said the noted social worker.

Dr Amte said the need for places like Anandwan, a community rehabilitation centre for leprosy patients in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, are not a sign of improved social health.

