Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 20:13 IST
The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.
The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the first week of January, higher than the 27.6% the CDC estimated last week.
