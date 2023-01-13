Mumbai sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 44 as nine recover

Mumbai on Friday recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,195, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by nine, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 44, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,60,550 days.

So far, 1,86,66,079 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,643 in the last 24 hours.

