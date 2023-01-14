Left Menu

IMF chief to visit Rwanda during visit to Africa -sources

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit Rwanda later this month after traveling to Zambia, three sources familiar with the plans said on Friday. Georgieva on Thursday said she would visit Zambia the week after next, but her visit to Rwanda has not been previously reported.

IMF chief to visit Rwanda during visit to Africa -sources
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit Rwanda later this month after traveling to Zambia, three sources familiar with the plans said on Friday. Georgieva on Thursday said she would visit Zambia the week after next, but her visit to Rwanda has not been previously reported. Georgieva will travel to Africa after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

The IMF had no immediate comment. Rwanda was the first African country to receive IMF funding under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust. The IMF in October reached a staff-level agreement with Rwanda on a 36-month financing package valued at $310 million.

At the time, the IMF said the funding would help the country move forward with its economic reforms and build resilience against climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

