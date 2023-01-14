China's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official
COVID fever and emergency hospitalizations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalized COVID patients is continuing to decline, a Chinese health official said on Saturday.
Nationwide, "the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking, both in cities and rural areas," Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission, told a news conference.
Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well.
