China reports 59,938 COVID-related hospital deaths since Dec. 8
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:21 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese officials said on Saturday the number of COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals totalled 59,938 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, with an average age of 80.3 years.
Of those fatalities, 5,503 were caused by respiratory function failure due to COVID infections, while 54,435 resulted from a combination of other diseases and COVID infections, officials said at a media briefing.
