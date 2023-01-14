Left Menu

China's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official

Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well. The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:25 IST
COVID fever and emergency hospitalizations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalized COVID patients is continuing to decline, a Chinese health official said on Saturday.

Nationwide, "the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking, both in cities and rural areas," Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission, told a news conference. Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well.

The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly. Wen Daxiang, a Shanghai Health Commission official, said China would strengthen health monitoring and management of the high-risk population.

He added that China would bolster the supply of drugs and medical equipment, and beef up the training of grassroots medical workers to combat COVID in rural regions.

