China's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official
Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well. The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly.
- Country:
- China
COVID fever and emergency hospitalizations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalized COVID patients is continuing to decline, a Chinese health official said on Saturday.
Nationwide, "the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking, both in cities and rural areas," Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission, told a news conference. Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well.
The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly. Wen Daxiang, a Shanghai Health Commission official, said China would strengthen health monitoring and management of the high-risk population.
He added that China would bolster the supply of drugs and medical equipment, and beef up the training of grassroots medical workers to combat COVID in rural regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Jiao Yahui
- COVID-19
- Wen Daxiang
- Chinese
- Jiao
- Shanghai Health Commission
ALSO READ
Spain to require COVID-19 tests for passengers from China
Mumbai reports five new COVID-19 cases, no death
COVID-19: Woman who arrived in MP from US via Delhi-Agra tests positive; samples sent for genome sequencing
Health News Roundup: France set to reduce COVID variant sequencing capacity -France Inter radio; China's health officials exchange views with WHO on COVID-19 and more
China's health officials exchange views with WHO on COVID-19