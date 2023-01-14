Left Menu

Set world record for fastest hip replacement surgery, Delhi hospital claims

A hospital in the national capital on Saturday claimed to have performed the fastest hip replacement surgery in the world, managing the feat in just over 15 minutes.A team of doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, conducted the hip-ball replacement surgery on an octogenarian patient in 15 minutes 35 seconds -- the shortest-known duration for such a surgery globally.Sumitra Sharma, an 86-year-old resident of Bihars Gaya district, fractured her left hip neck of femur in a fall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:24 IST
Set world record for fastest hip replacement surgery, Delhi hospital claims
A hospital in the national capital on Saturday claimed to have performed the fastest hip replacement surgery in the world, managing the feat in just over 15 minutes.

A team of doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla, conducted the hip-ball replacement surgery on an octogenarian patient in 15 minutes 35 seconds -- the shortest-known duration for such a surgery globally.

Sumitra Sharma, an 86-year-old resident of Bihar's Gaya district, fractured her left hip (neck of femur) in a fall. She was brought to Delhi after three days.

She had previously been treated for breast cancer and underwent angioplasty 18 years ago. She was also on double blood thinners, the hospital said in a statement.

The doctors performed angiography on Sharma before her surgery and added heparin to her blood thinners. These issues made her condition highly complicated. ''The patient needed swift surgery. Our team, led by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, performed a hip-ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes 35 seconds, which is the shortest duration for such surgery known so far globally,'' the hospital said in the statement.

The surgery took three minutes fewer than the previous record, also set by Mishra and his team, two years ago.

