Left Menu

Prison inmate dies of illness in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 60-year-old inmate in the district jail here died allegedly of illness, officials said on Sunday. The family of the deceased have been informed and further procedures are being done by the jail administration, he said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:31 IST
Prison inmate dies of illness in UP's Shahjahanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old inmate in the district jail here died allegedly of illness, officials said on Sunday. Ram Bharose, lodged in the jail since November last year in a murder case, died on Saturday night, Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told PTI. He was suffering from pulmonary disease and was admitted to the jail hospital since November, Lal said.

As his health deteriorated on Saturday night, he was taken to medical college where he succumbed during treatment, the officer said. The family of the deceased have been informed and further procedures are being done by the jail administration, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023