Prison inmate dies of illness in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 60-year-old inmate in the district jail here died allegedly of illness, officials said on Sunday. Ram Bharose, lodged in the jail since November last year in a murder case, died on Saturday night, Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told PTI. He was suffering from pulmonary disease and was admitted to the jail hospital since November, Lal said.

As his health deteriorated on Saturday night, he was taken to medical college where he succumbed during treatment, the officer said. The family of the deceased have been informed and further procedures are being done by the jail administration, he said.

