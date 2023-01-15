SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday. India: Rohit Sharma c Avishka Fernando b C Karunaratne 42 Shubman Gill b Rajitha 116 Virat Kohli not out 166 Shreyas Iyer c Dhananjaya de Silva b Lahiru Kumara 38 KL Rahul c D Wellalage b Lahiru Kumara 7 Suryakumar Yadav c Avishka Fernando b Rajitha 4 Axar Patel not out 2 Extras: (lb-10, w-5) 15 Total: 390/5 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 95-1, 226-2, 334-3, 364-4, 370-5 Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 10-1-81-2, Lahiru Kumara 10-1-87-2, Wanindu Hasaranga 10-0-54-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 7-0-59-0, Chamika Karunaratne 8-0-58-1, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-19-0, Nuwanidu Fernando 2-0-22-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)