Left Menu

Second person injured in fireworks accident at Sabarimala dies

A contractual employee, who was injured in a fireworks accident at the Lord Ayyappa temple premises in Sabarimala early this month, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday at the medical college hospital here.Karakkadu resident Rajeesh 35 had 40 per cent burn injuries in the accident that occurred on January 2.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:00 IST
Second person injured in fireworks accident at Sabarimala dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A contractual employee, who was injured in a fireworks accident at the Lord Ayyappa temple premises in Sabarimala early this month, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday at the medical college hospital here.

Karakkadu resident Rajeesh (35) had 40 per cent burn injuries in the accident that occurred on January 2. Hospital sources said Rajeesh, who was admitted to the ICU of the medical college hospital here died on Monday. Earlier, on January 6, Cheriyanadu native A R Jayakumar (47) who had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the same accident had died.

Amal (28), who had suffered over 20 per cent burn injuries is still undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital. The incident occurred around 5 PM on January 2 when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station had said.

None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for 'darshan' during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he had said.

The three injured persons were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police said.

It also said that the reason for the mishap is not presently known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023