Strict legal action will be taken against land grabbers: Adityanath

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said strict legal action will be taken against people involved in cases of land grabbing and they will be taught a lesson.

He was listening to people's grievances during a Janata Darshan programme at an auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex here.

On complaints of land grabbing, Adityanath said strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such acts and they will be taught a lesson.

The chief minister during the programme assured people that ''every problem would get a quality solution and that no one would be subjected to injustice'', according to an official statement. It said Adityanath met over 300 complainants. On the requests for financial assistance for treatment of serious diseases, the chief minister said it would be provided as soon as estimates were ready.

''No one's treatment will be hampered due to a lack of money,'' he asserted.

In the morning, the chief minister performed 'Rudrabhishek' with sugarcane juice and prayed to ''Mahadev'' for the well being and prosperity of the people, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

