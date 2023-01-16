Delhi logs zero new Covid cases

Left Menu

No new Covid case was reported in Delhi on Monday while the number of active cases stands at 10, according to data shared by the city health department here.As many as 931 tests were conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:49 IST
As many as 931 tests were conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent. It saw three new Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent and six new cases on Friday with 0.41 percent of the people tested turning out positive. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday. The capital has logged only one death due to the infection (on January 9) this month.

Only 13 of the 8,295 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city. Twelve of these are suspected cases of Covid. Nine patients are under home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

