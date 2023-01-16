Left Menu

Odisha to resume COVID-19 vaccination from Jan 19

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:50 IST
Odisha to resume COVID-19 vaccination from Jan 19
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government Monday said it would resume vaccination against COVID-19 from January 19 at identified hospitals across the state.

Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said that under the National COVID-19 vaccination programme, Covishield vaccines will be available from January 19 in identified District Headquarters Hospitals (DHH), Sub-divisional Hospitals (SDH), Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) across the state for second dose due as well as precautionary dose due to beneficiaries.

Earlier, the state government had advised the people to go for second dose and precaution dose in the wake of surge of COVID-19 in some foreign countries. So far 8,14,50,160 doses have been administered in Odisha, of which 3,52,50,344 were first doses, 3,30,00,990 were second doses and 1,31,98,826 were precautionary doses.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister NK Das had earlier written to the Centre urging it to provide vaccines as the state is required to provide precautionary dose to left out citizens aged 18 years and above in the state.

Keeping in view the demands from various categories of citizens, there is further requirement of precautionary dose to cater to left out 1.93 crore people against total of 3.25 crore citizens, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023