258 drug smugglers held in last week: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 258 drug smugglers and suppliers were arrested and 194 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act in the last week, Punjab Police said on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said 41.26 kg heroin, 13.55 kg opium, 53.25 kg ganja, 4.81 quintals of poppy husk and 5.28 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids were seized and Rs 20.48 lakh in cash recovered.

With the arrest of 15 more Proclaimed Offenders in NDPS cases in the last week, the total number of arrests reached 623 since the special drive to nab such absconders began on July 5.

The police also took strict action against sellers trading in Chinese kite string and recovered 10,269 Chinese string bundles after registering 176 FIRs and arresting 188 people, Gill said. According to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directions, the police will take strict action against those buying or selling Chinese kite string, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

