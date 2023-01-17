Health News Roundup: WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality; AbbVie, Eli Lilly exit UK drug pricing agreement and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd said on Monday it had submitted a marketing authorisation application in Japan for its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States. The drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc , is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of those in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Canada's Ontario to expand use of private healthcare providers

Canada's most populous province, Ontario, plans to significantly expand its use of private providers to perform public health services, the premier said on Monday, in a bid to deal with backlogs and delays in a healthcare system strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Premier Doug Ford announced the planned expansion on Monday, saying: "The status quo is no longer acceptable. ... This is the best way to go to take the burden off the backs of the hospitals."

In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city. He heard at that time that Pfizer's anti-viral drug Paxlovid was an effective treatment, but patients could only get it prescribed if they were admitted to hospital, and only if the drug was in stock.

AbbVie, Eli Lilly exit UK drug pricing agreement

Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie and Eli Lilly have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, an industry body said on Monday. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said in a statement.

WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month, a big jump from the figures it reported prior to facing international criticism over its COVID-19 data.

Davos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession

Climate change is increasing malaria infections, the executive director of the world's biggest health fund said in Davos on Monday. Huge surges in malaria infections followed recent floods in Pakistan and cyclones in Mozambique in 2021, said Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever medicines

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Monday it has removed online-only purchase limits for its over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, as supply conditions improve. Pharmacy chains including CVS Health Corp and Walgreens as well as U.S. grocer Kroger Co had last month limited purchases of children's pain and cold medicines at a time when the country was experiencing one of the worst flu seasons in a decade.

