Left Menu

China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

The growth rate was stronger than a 0.2% expansion analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll. Retail sales contracted for a third straight month to 1.8% even as China abandoned its stringent zero-COVID policy last month, removing movement controls and testing measures.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:33 IST
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger than a 0.2% expansion analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales contracted for a third straight month to 1.8% even as China abandoned its stringent zero-COVID policy last month, removing movement controls and testing measures. Consumption weakened as infections surged and people took time to recover. Analysts had expected an 8.6% tumble after a 5.9% drop in November.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.1% in 2022, beating a forecast 5.0% rise and down from a 5.3% jump in January-November. The world's second-largest economy was sluggish for most of last year due to China's tough anti-virus measures, a prolonged slump in its property sector and feeble global growth.

Also Read: WRAPUP 2-Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023