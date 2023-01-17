China's employment is generally 'stable' -stats bureau chief
China's employment situation is "generally stable" and the economy is likely to improve in 2023, said Kang Yi, head of China's National Bureau of Statistics, at a news briefing on Tuesday.
The economy created 12.06 million urban jobs in 2022, data from the bureau showed.
