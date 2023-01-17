Left Menu

China's employment is generally 'stable' -stats bureau chief

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 08:29 IST
China's employment is generally 'stable' -stats bureau chief

China's employment situation is "generally stable" and the economy is likely to improve in 2023, said Kang Yi, head of China's National Bureau of Statistics, at a news briefing on Tuesday.

The economy created 12.06 million urban jobs in 2022, data from the bureau showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

