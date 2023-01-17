China stats bureau chief: shouldn't worry about population decline

The head of China's National Bureau of Statistics, Kang Yi, said on Tuesday people should not worry about China's population decline, and the country's overall labor supply still exceeds demand.

China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)