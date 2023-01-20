Yellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis - CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN on Friday that a potential U.S. default could cause a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency.
The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent by the government. Yellen has informed congressional leaders that her department had begun using extraordinary cash management measures that could stave off default until June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Treasury
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's systems not built for prioritizing payments, Yellen says
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu pledge 'frank' talks, aim to manage differences
Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury
Davos 2023: Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He - U.S. Treasury
U.S. Treasury Dept says has identified Bitzlato Ltd as a 'money laundering concern'