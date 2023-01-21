UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 00:28 IST
Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
The union said they will now agree the timing and shape of strike action "in coordination with other health unions." HCSA is a smaller hospital doctors' union, with many represented instead by the larger British Medical Association.
