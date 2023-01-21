Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly says U.S. FDA rejects accelerated approval for Alzheimer's drug; Sinopharm unit gets OK for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC

The fast-spreading Omicron XBB.1.5 is estimated to make up nearly half of U.S. COVID-19 cases, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday, putting it on track to become the dominant subvariant in the country. It is estimated to account for 49.1% of COVID cases in the country in the week ended Jan. 21, a jump from 37.2% last week.

China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt

People across China crowded into trains and buses for one of its busiest days of travel in years on Friday, feeding fears of new surges in a raging COVID-19 outbreak that officials say has hit its peak. In comments reported by state media late Thursday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the virus was at a "relatively low" level, while health officials said the number of COVID patients in hospital and with critical conditions was on the decline.

Eli Lilly Alzheimer's drug setback extends rival Biogen's lead

The U.S. health regulator's rejection of accelerated approval for Eli Lilly and Co's Alzheimer's disease drug extends the market lead for rivals Eisai and Biogen's treatment by months, analysts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve donanemab's application because Lilly had not submitted data from enough patients who were treated for at least a year, the drugmaker said late Thursday.

Eli Lilly says U.S. FDA rejects accelerated approval for Alzheimer's drug

Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug because it had not submitted enough trial data from patients who were treated for at least a year. Lilly said the FDA had sent it a complete response letter for donanemab, an antibody designed to remove amyloid protein plaques from the brains of people with early Alzheimer's. Such letters typically outline concerns and conditions that must be addressed to gain U.S. approval.

U.S. asks judge to hold Shkreli in contempt for allegedly flouting pharma industry ban -filing

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly impeding its efforts to determine whether he flouted a ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, the FTC said Shkreli has not complied with its requests for information relating to Druglike Inc, a company it said he formed last July, and noted his apparent failure to pay any of a $64.6 million penalty that accompanied the ban.

Sinopharm unit gets OK for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine

Sinopharm said on Friday its biotech unit has received regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant. The unit, based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, has built a research and development platform, as well as workshops with annual production capacity of 2 billion doses of mRNA vaccine, Sinopharm said.

Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research

U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis's most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the "unintended" effects of its new rules.

U.S. President Joe Biden in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allows the federal Medicare scheme to negotiate prices on some of its most costly drugs.

Japan to consider downgrading COVID-19 to less serious infectious disease

Japan will consider revising COVID-19 measures as early as this spring, downgrading the disease to a less serious category and relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. Speaking to media after meeting with relevant ministers, Kishida said he had instructed them to consider the specific requirements for a reclassification that would put COVID-19 in the same category as seasonal flu.

Abortion opponents push post-Roe agenda at annual Washington march

Thousands of abortion opponents plan to rally in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion. With that goal now accomplished after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe's precedent and gutted federal abortion rights last June, the leaders of March For Life hope to galvanize support for state and federal legislation placing further limits on abortion.

French court halts negligence investigation into ex-health minister over COVID handling

France's top appeals court on Friday threw out a judicial investigation into alleged negligence by former health minister Agnes Buzyn in her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buzyn, health minister from May 2017 to February 2020, stepped down just after the start of the pandemic to run for mayor of Paris although she failed to get elected.

