Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit surges 31 pc to Rs 2,792 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:58 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit surges 31 pc to Rs 2,792 crore
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 31 per cent jump in its standalone profit at Rs 2,792 in the quarter ended December 2022 aided by improvement in net interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 2,131 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 11,099 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,260 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY23 increased by 30 per cent to Rs 5,653 crore from Rs 4,334 crore in Q3FY22, it said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.4 per cent for Q3FY23, it added.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 1.90 per cent as compared to 2.71 per cent at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs eased to 0.43 per cent as against 0.79 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio declined to 19.66 per cent in the December quarter as against 21.29 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023