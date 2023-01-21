Left Menu

MP: Eye of each of two bodies found nibbled at in MP govt hospital mortuary; four doctors show-caused

An eye of each of two bodies kept in the mortuary of the state-run Sagar district hospital in Madhya Pradesh was nibbled at possibly by rats, officials said on Saturday. On January 19, the eye of another deceased, a 25-year-old man, was also found damaged though his body was kept in the deep freezer at the mortuary, the CMHO said.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:04 IST
MP: Eye of each of two bodies found nibbled at in MP govt hospital mortuary; four doctors show-caused
  • Country:
  • India

An eye of each of two bodies kept in the mortuary of the state-run Sagar district hospital in Madhya Pradesh was nibbled at possibly by rats, officials said on Saturday. Following the two incidents that occurred in the last 15 days, the civil surgeon of the Sagar District Hospital and three doctors were served show-cause notices, an official said. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mamta Timori said an eye of each of the two bodies was found missing on January 4 and January 19. The body of a 32-year-old man was kept on the table of the hospital mortuary as the deep freezer was not working on January 4. ''His eye was found nibbled at,'' she said. ''On January 19, the eye of another deceased, a 25-year-old man, was also found damaged though his body was kept in the deep freezer (at the mortuary),'' the CMHO said. Following these incidents, four doctors including the civil surgeon were served show-cause notices on Friday for carelessness during duty, she added.

Timori said a notice was served to the civil surgeon after the January 4 incident but a similar incident occurred again. She said further disciplinary action will be taken after receiving replies from the civil surgeon and others. Prima-facie, it seems rats nibbled the eyes but the facts are yet to be corroborated, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023