Labourer dies after false ceiling collapses

A 60-year-old labourer, who was injured after a false ceiling fell on him, succumbed to injuries on Saturday in south Delhis Greater Kailash, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police south Chandan Chowdhary said. Murli died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Saturday, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:54 IST
A 60-year-old labourer, who was injured after a false ceiling fell on him, succumbed to injuries on Saturday in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said. The deceased has been identified as Murli, a resident of Zamrudpur, they said. ''The labourer was injured on January 14 after the POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling collapsed on him while he was working. He was rushed to a hospital,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Murli died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, he said. A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered at CR Park police station, police added.

