Maha logs 22 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:33 IST
The recovery count rose to 79,88,505 after 17 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 120 active cases, the department said. Mumbai division logged 13 cases including four in the state capital, Pune division eight, and Akola division one. The overall tally of cases in Mumbai now stands at 11,54,308 and the death toll at 19,747. Since December 24, 2022, a total of 4,96,462 passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports have been screened. Out of them 27 were found infected after RT-PCR tests, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

