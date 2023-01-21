Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case, death in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-01-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 22:36 IST
No COVID-19 case or fatality was reported in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,773 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,620, leaving the state with seven active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,67,271 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 970 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,773, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,620, active cases 7, today tests 970, total tests 1,88,67,271.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

