Left Menu

Burkina Faso confirms end of military accord with France

Burkina Faso has decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents in the country because the authorities want Burkina Faso to defend itself, government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said on Monday. The West African country's national television station reported on Saturday that the government had suspended the 2018 military accord with France, though it still wanted support in the form of equipment.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:40 IST
Burkina Faso confirms end of military accord with France
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents in the country because the authorities want Burkina Faso to defend itself, government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said on Monday.

The West African country's national television station reported on Saturday that the government had suspended the 2018 military accord with France, though it still wanted support in the form of equipment. It added that France had a

month to pull its troops out.

French president Emmanual Macron on Sunday said he was awaiting clarifications

from Burkina Faso's transitional president Ibrahim Traore about the decision. "At the current stage, we don't see how to be more clear than this," said Ouedraogo, speaking on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023