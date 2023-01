BRIEF-WHO Urges Action To Protect Children From Contaminated Medicines

* WHO URGES ACTION TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM CONTAMINATED MEDICINES

* WHO - WHO'S MEDICAL PRODUCT ALERTS WERE RAPIDLY DISSEMINATED TO THE NATIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES OF ALL 194 WHO MEMBER STATES * WHO - COUNTRIES REPORTED MANY INCIDENTS OF COUGH SYRUPS FOR CHILDREN WITH CONFIRMED OR SUSPECTED CONTAMINATION WITH HIGH LEVELS OF DIETHYLENE GLYCOL AND ETHYLENE GLYCOL

* WHO - WHO CALLS ON VARIOUS KEY STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGED IN THE MEDICAL SUPPLY CHAIN TO TAKE IMMEDIATE AND COORDINATED ACTION

