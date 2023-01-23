Left Menu

Travel tech co Deyor targets Rs 100 crore revenue in FY24

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:52 IST
Travel tech co Deyor targets Rs 100 crore revenue in FY24
  • Country:
  • India

Travel tech company Deyor on Monday said it is expecting a revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2023-24, following a surge in travel enquiries.

As people turned to revenge travel in the post-Covid-19 world, Deyor was able to make north of Rs 20 crore in revenue in just one financial year after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

''The travel industry, like many others, has been severely impacted by the global pandemic. However, as vaccination rates rose and restrictions began to ease, we started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

''We recovered with domestic travel seeing a resurgence, with many individuals eager to explore their own country and others after months of confinement,'' Deyor founder and CEO Chirag Gupta said.

India is a top source for many countries and almost 2,25,000 travellers from the country have visited Maldives in 2022, another 6,00,000 to Singapore and 9,00,000 to Dubai, he said.

''We are hoping to benefit from the demand and expect a Rs 100 crore revenue in 2023-24,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023