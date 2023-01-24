Evidence of 'genocide' among Brazil's indigenous Yanomami, says minister

Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)