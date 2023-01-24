Left Menu

IMF approves $105 million to fight food shortages in Haiti

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved $105 million to help Haiti address severe food insecurity, the institution said on Monday, as the Caribbean country faces widespread shortages amid a humanitarian crisis. The payment, under the IMF's Food Shock Window program, is set to address "urgent balance of payment needs related to the global food crisis", the fund said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 07:42 IST
IMF approves $105 million to fight food shortages in Haiti

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved $105 million to help Haiti address severe food insecurity, the institution said on Monday, as the Caribbean country faces widespread shortages amid a humanitarian crisis.

The payment, under the IMF's Food Shock Window program, is set to address "urgent balance of payment needs related to the global food crisis", the fund said in a statement. "Record price inflation ... worsened Haiti's fragility and compounded the suffering of Haiti's population already affected by a severe malnutrition," said deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh, pointing to "spillovers" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year.

It said funds would be allocated to those most affected by food price increases through feeding programs, cash and in-kind transfers to vulnerable households and other measures. Authorities should carefully control, track, record and publish all spending related to the emergency response, it added, to ensure it is used appropriately.

The $105 million - 0.5% of Haiti's gross domestic product - corresponds to an expected financing gap in 2023 as the country battles a cholera crisis and severe food shortages, compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs in parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023