EU drug regulator must do more to tackle medicine shortages - patient orgs

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union drug regulator needs to do more to tackle shortages of some widely-used antibiotics in the region, according to a letter from a group of European patient and consumer organisations reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes as antibiotics, including amoxicillin and amoxicillin plus clavulanic acid, and particularly formulations for children, have been in short supply since last October.

The letter said measures like substituting amoxicillin with other antibiotics has squeezed supply of some other drugs and that the current steps in place to deal with the shortages have not contained the crisis. The consortium asked the EMA to declare the current antibiotic shortage a "major event", which would mean the regulator could coordinate action to address the shortfalls at a pan-European level and increase the reporting obligations of manufacturers.

The EMA and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The letter was signed by 11 organisations, including the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

