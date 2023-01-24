Left Menu

Putin says Russian pharmacies are short on some medicines

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say.

"There has been a shortage of some drugs, despite the fact that we saw production of pharmaceutical products in the (first) three quarters of last year grow by about 22%," Putin said during a televised meeting with officials. "Sixty percent of medicines on the market are domestic drugs. Nevertheless, a deficit has formed in some drugs, and prices have risen," he added.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Russians rushed to stock up on drugs, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. Russia also imports a large share of its medical equipment, such as pacemakers and radiotherapy devices, from the European Union and the United States, and its reliance is particularly acute for the most complex and critical machines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

