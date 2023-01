BRIEF-CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky Shakes Up Agency With New Offices, Leadership - Bloomberg News

Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* CDC CHIEF SHAKES UP AGENCY WITH NEW OFFICES, LEADERSHIP - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* ROCHELLE WALENSKY IS ALSO FORMING AN OFFICE OF HEALTH EQUITY THAT WILL REPORT TO HER TEAM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3iZRjZb

