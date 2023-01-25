Left Menu

UK economic forecaster to downgrade medium-term growth outlook - Times

The newspaper said the downgrade would wipe out all of the government's 9.2 billion pound ($11.34 billion) headroom in the public finances and limit the scope for manoeuvre of finance minister Jeremy Hunt as he draws up a spring budget to be announced in March. The Office for Budget Responsibility said in November that it expected the economy to shrink by 1.4% this year before returning to 1.3% growth in 2024, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:54 IST
UK economic forecaster to downgrade medium-term growth outlook - Times
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's official economic forecaster has told the government that it overestimated the prospects for medium-term growth and that it intends to revise down its outlook, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday. The newspaper said the downgrade would wipe out all of the government's 9.2 billion pound ($11.34 billion) headroom in the public finances and limit the scope for manoeuvre of finance minister Jeremy Hunt as he draws up a spring budget to be announced in March.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said in November that it expected the economy to shrink by 1.4% this year before returning to 1.3% growth in 2024, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026. The Times said the OBR intended to reduce its forecasts by between 0.2% and 0.5%, without giving more details. Britain's economy is yet to return to its pre-pandemic size, held back by inflation above 10% and a tight labour market.

The Times said the OBR also now thought any recession this year would be shorter and shallower than expected. No one at the Treasury or OBR was immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8115 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023